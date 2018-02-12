Survey says: Calgarians want tokers to keep the cannabis at home

Calgary's citizens are OK with their neighbours having a toke in the back yard, just as long as cannabis retailers are a set distance from schools.

Results of a survey on Calgarian's values and opinions surrounding cannabis use were released Monday by the city.

Matt Zabloski, lead for the city’s cannabis legalization project, said the feedback was the highest of last year's engagement projects, with 15,000 people weighing in.

Research and engagement activities took place between November of 2017 and this January.

Methods included targeted stakeholder workshops, a public online feedback form, a telephone survey, focus groups and in-depth interviews, according to Zabloski.

The information is meant to help the city make decisions on business regulations, retail sales, consumption and growing plants in the home.

According to the data, 79 per cent of respondents are fine with people smoking cannabis in their back yard, although it drops to 74 per cent when they move the party to the front porch.

While the province is hoping to use tobacco consumption as a model for cannabis smoking, Calgarians are a bit more uptight about toking in public places.

Only 24 per cent felt smoking cannabis on a public street was acceptable, while 22 per cent thought a public park would be OK.

The city hopes to have bylaws amended by April.

The federal government had set July 1, 2018 as a target date for legalization, but the Senate could delay that by holding up legislation.