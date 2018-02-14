Calgarian pleads guilty to aggravated sex assault, didn't tell women he had HIV
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sexual assault for not telling six women he was HIV positive.
Court heard John McNamara met the women on dating websites and had unprotected sex with them between 2012 and 2013.
According to the agreed statement of facts, McNamara denied having a sexually transmitted disease to one of his sexual partners in 2012.
The woman located a pill bottle labelled Prezista and an online search led her to discover it was prescribed to treat HIV and AIDS.
Police say investigators then found other women who had unprotected sex with McNamara.
All of the women underwent rigorous HIV testing over a period of six months and none of them contracted the virus that can lead to AIDS.
A sentencing date is to be determined in March. (CTV Calgary)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
'Mission accomplished': Tenant's movie poster may have found him a new home