Senior dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary
Calgary Police say they are still hoping to speak with witnesses to the incident
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A senior struck by a vehicle on Centre Street south has died from his injuries, according to Calgary Police.
A black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was travelling east on 3 Avenue SW and turning left on to Centre Street South around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when the collision happened.
An 83-year-old man stepped off the northwest corner of the sidewalk and was crossing eastbound when he was struck by the truck, according to police.
The driver was uninjured. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors.
Police still want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California