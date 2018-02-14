News / Calgary

Senior dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

Calgary Police say they are still hoping to speak with witnesses to the incident

An 83-year-old man was struck by an SUV.

A senior struck by a vehicle on Centre Street south has died from his injuries, according to Calgary Police.

A black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was travelling east on 3 Avenue SW and turning left on to Centre Street South around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when the collision happened.

An 83-year-old man stepped off the northwest corner of the sidewalk and was crossing eastbound when he was struck by the truck, according to police.

The driver was uninjured. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

Police still want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

