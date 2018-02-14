Slouching bank robber wanted in Calgary, photo released of possible getaway vehicle

There's a bank-robbery bandit on the loose, and Calgary Police need your help.

The city police force says between Nov. 18 and Jan. 24, a man walked into a five different Caglary banks and demanded money from the teller.

He also claimed to be armed with a firearm and left each bank with undisclosed amounts of money.

“No firearm was ever produced and no one was injured in any of the robberies,” a police statement said Wednesday.

Police are now releasing the photo of what is believed to be the suspect’s truck leaving the scene of some of the robberies.

The vehicle is described as a 2009 to 2014 model, silver or grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man, about five-foot-eight with an average build.

“The suspect appeared to slouch as he walked,” police added.