Snow and more snow for parts Alberta as Environment Canada issues warnings
Are you sick of that warm Chinook breeze? Good news for you! Winter is back in Calgary and beyond.
A delightful Valentine's gift is headed for Calgary and southern Alberta, with a dusting of powdered sugar on top.
Sorry, did we say sugar? We meant snow.
Calgary is sandwiched between two nasty weather systems: Red Deer, Ponoka, Drumheller and much of southeastern Alberta are under a blowing snow advisory, and Environment Canada has warned of a 10 to 15 centimetre snow dump from Kanaskis-Canmore all the way down to the U.S. border.
As of Wednesday midday, there's no alert for the city itself, but drivers are reporting snow squalls and treacherous conditions on the roads.
In case you're wondering, a snow squall is "an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall."
