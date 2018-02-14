Young girl dies in Calgary hospital after hitting pole on school ski trip
RCMP said they responded to the ski resort on Feb. 13 to reports of a 10-year-old suffering from serious head injuries
A 10-year-old girl has died in a Calgary hospital after she struck a pole at the Castle Ski Resort while on a school trip, Pincher Creek RCMP said Wednesday.
The name of the girl, who attended Canyon Elementary School in Pincher Creek, will not be released.
RCMP said they responded to the ski resort at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, to reports of a 10-year-old suffering from serious head injuries.
The girl reportedely lost control while skiing on the planned school trip, RCMP said, and added she was wearing a helmet at the time.
Staff from the ski resort provided aid until Pincher Creek Emergency Services arrived on scene, when the decision was made to transport the girl to the Alberta Children’s Hospital via ground ambulance due to poor weather conditions.
RCMP said they were advised she had died just before 10 p.m., and are assisting the medical examiner in investigating the death.
Victim Services is working with the family of the girl, as well as the Canyon Elementary school students and staff, according to RCMP.
