News / Calgary

Calgary girl in serious condition in hospital after attack by family dog

CALGARY — A three-year-old girl in Calgary is in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by the family dog.

The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the dog bit the young girl's face on Thursday night.

Her mother then drove her injured daughter to a paramedic station.

A paramedic crew then transported her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating. (CTV Calgary)

 

