Calgary girl in serious condition in hospital after attack by family dog
CALGARY — A three-year-old girl in Calgary is in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by the family dog.
The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the dog bit the young girl's face on Thursday night.
Her mother then drove her injured daughter to a paramedic station.
A paramedic crew then transported her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.
Police are investigating. (CTV Calgary)