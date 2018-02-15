Calgary man charged for causing crash that killed brother and sister
Calgary Police say James Robert Farkas has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death
Police say a Calgary man is now facing charges for causing a crash that killed two siblings in their 20s.
In a release issued Thursday, Calgary Police said 43-year-old James Robert Farkas has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.
On Aug. 2 of last year, police say a pick-up truck was going on 46 Street Southeaset when it left the road and hit a red sedan that was waiting to leave a parking lot.
Two other parked cars in the area were also hit.
The driver of the red sedan – a 21-year-old man – died at the scene.
His passenger and sister, a 24-year-old woman, died the next day in hospital.
