'Harsh' flu killing more Albertans this season, Calgary seeing most deaths

The number of flu-related deaths in the province this influenza season has surpassed last year’s total, and there are months left to go until the current season subsides.

According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), 65 people with lab-confirmed influenza in their system have died across the province since data collection began in late August 2017.

Sixty-four people died in Alberta from flu-related causes during the entire 2016-17 season.

Dr. Judy MacDonald, AHS’ Chief Medical Officer of Health in Calgary, said the strain of influenza circulating this year, A-H3, is particularly harsh.

“We know that this particular type of influenza is more severe on individuals who are 65 years of age and older,” MacDonald said. “It’s a harder one to prepare a vaccine against because as a virus, it changes very easily.”

According to AHS, a majority of the deaths (24) this season have occurred in Calgary. Sixteen people have died in Edmonton.

MacDonald said it's been a hard year in terms of the number of influenza-positive cases and more specifically, the number of people hospitalized.

So far, more than 2,328 people across the province have been hospitalized with influenza, and a total of 7,520 cases have been reported – well past last year’s numbers from the same period, according to MacDonald, who said an early appearance from the influenza B strain is likely to blame.

“We’ve seen influenza A-H3 at the same time as influenza B, which is a bit unusual – not impossible, but usually, B waits for A to finish (circulating) before it shows up,” MacDonald explained.

Calgary, in particular, is experiencing a large cluster of influenza B cases compared to the rest of the province, with 1,054 reported since the season – which typically lasts until at least April – began.

Edmonton, by contrast, has had 427 confirmed cases of the B strain.

Even for those who haven’t reached their golden years yet, MacDonald said getting the flu shot is still important.

“Anybody with influenza may have a bad outcome … although we know some people are more at risk, it really could happen to anybody,” she said.