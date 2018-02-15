Second suspect in Calgary homicide arrested in Edmonton
Calgary Police charged Christian Whitebear and one other person last month in a fatal stabbing
Police have arrested the second man accused of 26-year-old Darby Chase Shade in January.
Christian Whitebear, 25, was taken into custody in Edmonton and transported to Calgary yesterday evening, according to Calgary police.
On Jan. 16, police said they were called to a home in the Rossacarrock neighbourhood, west of downtown, just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 to check out a reported disturbance
When officers arrived, "numerous people" were seen fleeing what investigators believe was a house party.
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered in a mall parking lot across the street and multiple people were taken in for questioning, according to CPS.
Later that month, police charged Whitebear and another 19-year-old man with second-degree murder.
