'Olympic bump' for Calgary speedskating after historic gold medal win for Ted-Jan Bloemen

A historic gold-medal win for Canada in Pyeongchang has the Calgary Speed Skating Association bracing for an Olympic bump of interest in the sport.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, who moved to Calgary from the Netherlands four years ago to compete for Canada, dominated the competition in the men’s 10,000 metres and won gold in an Olympic-record time.

The 31-year-old – who trains at the Olympic Oval in Calgary with the rest of the national team – laid down a time of 12 minutes, 39.77 seconds.

“It’s a really exciting time with our sport,” said Eilsa Le May, vice-chair of development with the Calgary Speed Skating Association (CSSA), which offers a variety of programs for skaters of all ages and abilities at the Oval.

“This win is a great celebration for speed skating in Canada, and certainly locally for sure.”

Since news of Bloemen’s historic time broke on Thursday morning, Le May said the CCSA is preparing for a post-Olympic bump in membership.

“We’ve already been fielding emails and phone calls from individuals who are interested,” Le May said on Thursday afternoon.

“When you get a big win, a historic win, for the country that certainly has a lot of play into the development of interest in the sport.”

Bloemen told reporters in Pyeongchang that he’s grateful for the opportunity to skate for Team Canada.

“I always felt from deep inside that I was able to do something special on the ice, but I was never able to show it. I had to find a different way to do it because I found I hit a wall in my career,’’ Bloemen said on his move to Canada.

“I found that different way and got way more than I ever would have hoped.’’

Part of his success in Canada may be due to the world-class facility where he trains – Le May said the Oval has the perfect combination of altitude, ice, and size.

“Athletes come from all over the world to train in Calgary,” she said. “There are obviously several ovals in Canada, but we have a world-class facility that still is – if not the, one of – the top facilities in the world.”

The facility, built for ’88 Olympics, just celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

And as for seeing Bloemen skate on home ice in the 2026 Olympics?

“I know we will see a very strong team in 2026 no matter where it is,” Le May said.