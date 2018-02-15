The cold hard facts about recess: Calgary parent says temperature policy goes too far

Doug Dunlop is not worried about his kids getting cold at recess, but he is concerned about their overall health.

The Calgary man is calling into question the Calgary Board of Education's policy on when children are kept inside for their recess and lunch breaks.

"Just as often as not – when it's cool weather – they end up staying in," he said.

He feels it's important for their physical and mental health to get outside, burn off some steam, and get some fresh air.

"I'm not an expert on that but it seems there's a consensus that outdoor recess is – if nothing else – a really good break for the kids from the stress of learning in school."

The CBE's policy used to be to keep children in school when the temperature fell below -20 C.

However in 2015, the CBE issued new cold weather guidelines that changed it from a temperature of -20 C to a wind chill of -20 C.

"That essentially softened up what was a fairly reasonable standard," said Dunlop. "It's based on an assumption that wind chill and temperature are equivalent – which they're not."

He said wind chill really only applies to exposed skin.

Environment Canada's wind chill guide says a wind chill between -10 C and -27 C is a moderate exposure risk. You can feel uncomfortable and there is a risk of hypothermia and frostbite if you are outside for long periods of time without proper clothing.

Dunlop noted that most schools don't seem to have thermometers that they check before make the decision.

"They end up going by the temperature on the CBE website," he said. "I don't know where that temperature comes from. It's amazing to me how little it reflects the conditions."

On Monday, Dunlop used a small thermometer to check the temperature at his child's school. While the CBE website was registering a windchill of -28 C, he recorded a real temperature of -4 C, and noted almost no wind moving smoke from the school's chimney.

Nobody from the CBE was available for an interview but a media spokesperson did note that the changes to the temperature policy were made in 2015, and that they are guidelines for principals to follow.

Dunlop would at least like to see the decision made with more accurate information.