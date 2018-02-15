TransCanada going ahead with $2.4-billion expansion of NGTL system

CALGARY — TransCanada Corp. says it is going ahead with a $2.4-billion expansion of its NGTL natural gas system in Western Canada.

The company says NGTL recently completed an open season that was oversubscribed.

TransCanada says shippers have executed binding agreements for one billion cubic feet per day of expansion capacity for firm service that will start in November 2020 and April 2021.

The expansion program will include approximately 375 kilometres of large diameter pipeline, compression facilities, meter stations and other associated facilities.

It expects to file a project description with the National Energy Board by the second quarter of this year to start the review process.

Subject to regulatory approvals, construction is hoped to begin in 2019.