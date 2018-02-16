Accused killer Nathan Gervais denied bail after returning to Calgary from Vietnam

Nathan Gervais, an accused killer who fled the country and ended up in Vietnamese police custody before being deported and returned to Calgary, has been denied bail, police say.

Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm told reporters on Friday he couldn't say how the accused ended up in Vietnam under arrest because of ongoing court proceedings against Gervais, who is accused of first-degree murder in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird in 2013.

Gervais was brought back to Canada last week and appeared in a Calgary court Friday, and according to police was denied bail.

He skipped out on his trial in April 2016. At the time he was under 24-hour house arrest.

He was one of five accused in the death of Strasser-Hird.