'This is awesome:' Social media post heralds Calgary police officer for helping confused senior

A Calgary Police officer is being heralded on social media for helping an elderly man.

A Twitter post by @SarKittyMcMeow on Thursday shows a photo of an officer walking alongside a man with a walker.

“This made my day. The officer kept asking if he was ok to make it to his destination alone but the elderly gent was a little confused so he’s walking him," the post reads.

"Thank you @CalgaryPolice I love how compassionate our officers are."

The tweet, which has more than 600 likes and 100 retweets as of Friday morning, ends with seven red hearts. It garnered several replies thanking the officer for his caring efforts.

“A side of policing that needs to be seen more often,” writes one reply.

“This is awesome,” says another.