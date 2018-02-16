It's going to be a cold one: What you need to know about Family Day in Calgary

It might be a bit chilly outside, but Family Day is forecasted to be a sunny one.

The predicted temperature high on Monday is -14 C, with a low of -22 C.

Here's what you need to know to maximize your long-weekend:

Calgary Transit will be operating a Sunday level of service on Monday, and all on-street parking is free.

Holiday parking rates are in effect for Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots, but regular rates apply at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark, and Heritage Park.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre's 2018 Chinese New Year Festival is on, and Studio Bell is hosting kid-friendly DJ Kod Koala for a set described as 'music to draw to.'

For the price of museum admission, families can celebrate the season at Fort Calgary's Winterfest, or spend the day at the Bow Habitat Station, which is hosting a Family FISHtival – word on the street is, there will be marshmallow roasting going on.

The Eau Claire Market is also presenting live entertainment, a petting zoo, and much more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the downtown core.

If your family fancies ice-skating, outdoor rinks in the city will be hosting free public skating from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (be sure to bring your own skates and helmet).

The following arenas are participating:

Shouldice Arena Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arena Stu Peppard Stew Hendry/Henry Viney Arena Ernie Starr Arena Murray Copot Arena Optimist/Feorge Blundun Arena

If tobogganing is more your style, a full list of city-maintained hills is available here. Don't worry, cross-country skiers: you can find available tracks around Calgary here.

City swimming pools are also holding free public swims on Family Day from 1–2:30 p.m. and 3–4:30 p.m. at the following facilities:

Bob Bahan Aquatic & FItness Centre Canyon Meadows Aquatic & FItness Centre Inglewood Aquatic Centre Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre Shouldice Aquatic Centre Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

The Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and regular admission applies. Other city-run aquatic, fitness and recreation centres will be closed, including the Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

City Hall and other administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, as well as the city's Animal Services Centre, the Nature Centre at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary, and the Wildflower and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centres.

The Spyhill and East Calgary lanfdfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the CF Chinook Centre mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.