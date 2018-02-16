Man wanted for Calgary murder in swarming death back in city from Vietnam
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A suspect charged with first-degree murder in the brutal swarming of a man is back in Calgary.
Nathan Gervais is accused in the 2013 death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.
Strasser-Hird was stabbed, beaten and kicked outside of a Calgary bar and later died of his injuries.
Gervais was arrested by police in Vietnam on a warrant and escorted back to city where he is being held in custody after being denied bail.
Calgary police say Strasser-Hird's family is aware of the arrest.
Franz Cabrera and Assmar Shlah have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the case and Josh Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hedley dropped by management, radio, tour opener amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Controversial 'burned rock' foul causes a stir for Canadians at Olympic curling
-
Oil patch workers leaving Fort Mac in droves, with Edmonton as the top destination
-
Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax