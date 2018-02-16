Police offering cash reward to help find Calgary man wanted for murder

A reward for up to $5,000 is being offered as police continue to search for a Calgary man wanted for first-degree murder in the killing of a man more than 10 years ago.

The RCMP in Alberta issued a release this week saying they are still trying to locate 35-year-old Kevin Edward Brown, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the killing of Bradley Webber, whose body was found in his trailer in Eckville in October, 2006.

Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe was arrested in March of 2016 in relation to the killing. He is now awaiting trial for murder.

“The RCMP is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the location and arrest of Kevin Edward Brown,” the statement reads by the RCMP. “It is believed that Brown, originally from Calgary, is in either Alberta or British Columbia as he has contacts in both provinces.”

Police also say Brown is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

He’s described as a white man, five-foot-nine, 179 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes, moles on his face and a scar on a forehead.