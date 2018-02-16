The finish line: Tour of Alberta says fifth cycling race was its last

Five years after the first ATB Tour of Alberta, organizers of the award-winning cycling event say they are putting the brakes on.

The Alberta Peloton Association announced Friday the society will discontinue operations and won't be going ahead with any future planned events.

“This decision did not come easily," APA board chair Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson said in a news release.

"However with the current economic conditions and decreases in traditional funding sources, we had no other option."

Since the first Tour in 2013, nearly 30 communities in Alberta hosted more than 500 cyclists from 33 countries, who came to be part of the four-day outdoor road cycling race.

Hansen-Carlson called it "one of North AMerica's top cycling events."

“We are very proud of the positive impact this event has had in showcasing Alberta’s people, communities, and landscapes to the world,” the release said.