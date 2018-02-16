Three teens charged after wild Alberta crime spree

Three teenagers have been charged after a crime spree in an Alberta community.

The RCMP in Ponoka say they responded to five different incidents over a roughly five-hour period on Feb. 3.

It included a liquor store robbery where three bottles of wine were taken, another attempted liquor store robbery where a gun was pointed at an employee, a vehicle pursuit where the suspect’s vehicle went off the road and into a ditch and – to cap it off – another attempted vehicle theft, where a third suspect tried pulling a woman from a vehicle and a police officer was later assaulted.

In total, 42 charges have been laid from the wild, wild, night.

One 18-year-old is facing eight charges including flight from police. Another 18-year-old is facing 11 charges including pointing a firearm and flight from police.