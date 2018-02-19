Calgary fire department battles raging fire and freezing temperatures
One person safely exited the house before fire crews arrived
A Bridgeland home suffered extensive damage after a fire tore through the house early Monday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department were alerted to the two-alarm fire and arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m.
The home, a two-storey, single family dwelling located on the 200 block of 8 Street NE, was found in flames with heavy smoke throughout.
Fire crews immediately began fighting the external flames as part of an effort to enter the building.
A second unit was called by CFD to help manage the difficult fire while working in the frigid winter temperatures.
No occupants or pets were found upon a sweep of the home. A the single resident escaped the house after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. A neighbouring house was also evacuated as a precautionary measure. No injuries have been reported by any of the evacuees.
CFD are still investigating the cause of the fire.
