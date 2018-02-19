Calgary police officer arrested after domestic incident

RCMP have arrested a Calgary police officer following a domestic incident that occurred outside of the city this weekend.

According to a Calgary Police Service (CPS) statement, RCMP charged the officer with uttering threats on Sunday, Feb. 18.

An 11-year veteran of the CPS, the officer was on leave at the time of his arrest and will remain so. CPS confirmed that the reason for the officer’s leave is unrelated to his criminal charges.

CPS say the officer’s name and the location of his arrest has not been made public in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.