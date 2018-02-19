Calgary police officer charged with uttering threats in a domestic incident
CALGARY — An officer with the Calgary Police Service has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident near the city.
He was arrested and charged Sunday by RCMP with one count of uttering threats following a domestic incident.
Calgary Police say in a news release that they aren't releasing the name of the officer to protect the privacy of the victim.
They did say he's an 11-year member of the police service who was already on leave for an unrelated reason.
As a result, his employment status with the Calgary Police Service has not changed.
The incident is under investigation by the RCMP.
