Calgary police officer charged with uttering threats in a domestic incident

CALGARY — An officer with the Calgary Police Service has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident near the city.

He was arrested and charged Sunday by RCMP with one count of uttering threats following a domestic incident.

Calgary Police say in a news release that they aren't releasing the name of the officer to protect the privacy of the victim.

They did say he's an 11-year member of the police service who was already on leave for an unrelated reason.

As a result, his employment status with the Calgary Police Service has not changed.