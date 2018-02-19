Startup harnesses Calgary taxis for deliveries

Even on a holiday Monday, Chelsea Risling has three packages getting ready to go out in the mail – all of them for Calgary customers.

The owner of Meraki Supply Co. in Kensington has found a niche in selling high-quality camping gear as well as locally made apparel. Much of what her store sells can't be found on Amazon.

But in the next few weeks, those same packages could be delivered by taxi, rather than by mail.

Meraki is one of the first companies in Calgary teaming up with British-based company Lineten, which partners with taxi companies to provide same-day delivery service.

"The customer just goes to our website as normal," said Risling. "Instead of choosing the shipping option for $10, they will be able to get it as a same-day delivery for about $13."

She said in some cases, customers will have their package dropped off by a taxi driver within the hour.

David Lynch spent about two years here in Calgary laying the groundwork for the system with Lineten, which already operates in other major cities around the world.

He said by partnering with Checker Cabs, which has a fleet of 1,500 vehicles, they now have access to one of the largest delivery fleets in the city.

"Fifteen hundred vehicles for a population of 1,000,000 is pretty impressive," said Lynch.

He noted that taxis are the most prevalent on-demand delivery providers in the world, but ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft have come into the market and taken a lot of their competitive advantage.

"We saw an opportunity to utilize these vehicles," said Lynch. "They're sitting at 60 per cent utilization, and we said we could give them 20 per cent and more."

He also noted that using existing cabs to provide delivery service does not add extra vehicles to the road, and in many cases reduces that number, since people no longer have to travel to the store to make their purchase.

Lineten won't be as visible as other delivery companies such as Just Eat or Skip the Dishes. Instead they will work behind the scenes, connecting retailers with delivery, and in some cases helping them with their websites.

Frank Formella, special projects manager with Checker Cabs, said they're already doing deliveries in parts of Calgary, but they're hoping this partnership will give them a greater share of the delivery market.

"We're trying to be a little bit innovative and hopefully we can create a niche for ourselves," he said.

He sees the biggest potential in grocery delivery. Lineten confirmed it's in talks with one of Calgary's biggest grocery chains.