Alberta police on hunt after man, snowblower hit by speeding truck
Alberta RCMP are looking for a man who had a moustache and dark hair, and may offer a cash reward.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Alberta are looking for a moustached man in a four-door pickup truck after he sped straight into a man and his snowblower in the town of Castor.
The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Feb. 14 at about 4:30 p.m. after an alleged hit-and-run.
In a release, RCMP described the incident as stunting. They say a man was travelling east on 52 Avenue in the town when his vehicle went through an intersection dangerously, sped away and lost control. That's when the suspect hit a man and his snow blower.
Fortunately, police say, the pedestrian wasn't seriously hurt – no mention of the snowblower.
The driver didn't stop and sped eastbound towards Gust Wetter School.
Police are looking for a 25 to 35 year old man who had dark hair and was sporting a moustache. He was driving a newer model, blue, four-door pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit