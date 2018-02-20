Alberta police on hunt after man, snowblower hit by speeding truck

Police in Alberta are looking for a moustached man in a four-door pickup truck after he sped straight into a man and his snowblower in the town of Castor.

The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Feb. 14 at about 4:30 p.m. after an alleged hit-and-run.

In a release, RCMP described the incident as stunting. They say a man was travelling east on 52 Avenue in the town when his vehicle went through an intersection dangerously, sped away and lost control. That's when the suspect hit a man and his snow blower.

Fortunately, police say, the pedestrian wasn't seriously hurt – no mention of the snowblower.

The driver didn't stop and sped eastbound towards Gust Wetter School.

Police are looking for a 25 to 35 year old man who had dark hair and was sporting a moustache. He was driving a newer model, blue, four-door pickup truck.