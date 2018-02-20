Engineers had already locked up Calgary arena where roof collapsed

The roof at Calgary's Fairview arena collapsed Tuesday afternoon, but city engineers had already locked people out as a precaution.

Carole Henke, spokeswoman for the Calgary Fire Department, told Metro that firefighters attended a call to the arena on Monday for structural concerns.

"Engineers were brought in to do an assessment – it was deemed there were structural issues with the roof," she said.

She said the order to keep people out of the building also meant workers could not get on the building to shovel off the heavy layer of snow.

Henke said on Tuesday afternoon, someone saw debris flying and then witnessed the collapse of the roof.

"We don't anticipate there was anybody inside because the building was locked," she said.

EMS confirmed that they did not transport anyone to hospital.

A HazMat crew was brought in to deal with possible ammonia leaks, but that was not a concern.