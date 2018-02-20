Give more cash to treating opioid addiction, mayor demands of Trudeau government

Mayor Naheed Nenshi wants the federal government to write a big cheque to the provincial governments to help solve the opioid crisis.

At the big city mayors' caucus last week, Nenshi was responding to Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau who said if he could, he'd write a cheque to solve the opioid addiction epidemic.

"You can write a big cheque," said Nenshi. "The area where a big cheque would be extremely useful is in treatment."

Although it's a provincial matter, he said the city can do their part by making sure there's zoning for treatment centres available, make sure to cut the red tape.

"We often hear arguments against treatment centres in neighbourhoods, in fact, there's one coming up where they're specifically asking that addiction services be removed from a big long list of things allowed in that area," said Nenshi. "I'll be voting against that just to make a point."