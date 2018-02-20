'Justification for all your misery:' Calgary in line to break snowfall record

Calgarians, there might be a silver lining to this snowy February.

Heck, it even might become the gold standard.

If you are keeping track – and really, who isn’t – up until Feb. 19, the city has been hit with 42.6 centimetres of snow. The normal amount for the first 19 days of the month is a measly 10.1 centimetres, so that’s been blown out of the water.

And if you look at February overall, we’re already sitting in third place dating back more than 100 years.

The record February snowfall for Calgary is 49.2 centimetres of snow from back in 1896 – a difference of 6.6 centimetres.

The second highest snowfall total for February came in 1961 at 44.3 centimetres – a difference of only (carry the one) 1.7 centimetres.

So we will break the record easily, right?

Not so fast.

“Everybody cheers for breaking a record, as there’s justification for all your misery,” said David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, in an interview on Tuesday. “But I think nature is going to have the last laugh.”

That’s because while we might get a dusting Tuesday night – the seven-day extended forecast is calling for sun, sun and more sun.

“It’s all sunny, there’s not a cloud in the sky,” he said.

So that means some snow will be needed on the final few days of February for Calgary to hit the record books.

“I wouldn’t bet the family farm on it,” Phillips advised.

Alright, enough about February.

Did you know Calgary’s snowiest months are March and April? Phillips is forecasting it to be colder than normal through to the end of April, so more significant snow could be coming before it feels like spring.