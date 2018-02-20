Nenshi chimes in on Alberta-B.C. trade dispute

As the whining between B.C. and Alberta continues, Mayor Naheed Nenshi is weighing in, calling the whole kerfuffle a distraction.

On Tuesday, the British Columbia government notified Alberta they would be making a formal consultation request under the Canadian free trade agreement to settle the province's ban on wine.

This is the latest in a bitter back and forth between the two provinces as they fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline, aggravated by B.C. Premier John Horgan’s announcement his government would limit shipments of diluted bitumen while it studies the environmental impact of a pipeline potential spill.