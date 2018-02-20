News / Calgary

Pengrowth appoints Pete Sametz as CEO to replace retiring Derek Evans in March

Pengrowth Energy Corporation logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) today announced the appointment of Mr. Peter D. (‚ÄúPete‚Äù) Sametz as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors effective March 15th, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pengrowth Energy Corporation *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CALGARY — Pengrowth Energy Corp. says it has appointed Pete Sametz as president and CEO to replace Derek Evans, who is retiring as of March 14.

Chairman Kel Johnston says Sametz was selected for his extensive experience in steam-driven oilsands and heavy oil operations — key skills, given Pengrowth's Lindbergh oilsands project in eastern Alberta.

Evans was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO of Calgary-based Pengrowth in September 2009.

He is to continue in an advisory role until June 30 to provide support during the leadership transition.

 

