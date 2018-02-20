Roof of community arena collapses in Calgary neighbourhood, nobody hurt

CALGARY — No one was hurt when the roof of a small arena collapsed in a Calgary neighbourhood.

The failure of the roof at the Fairview Community Centre Tuesday afternoon came only a day after the building was evacuated due to concerns about its structural integrity.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews found a supply of ammonia at the site which was shut off to ensure it doesn't pose a hazard.

Utilities have also been disconnected at the arena, which was built in 1972.

Fire officials are also worried that some of the walls are also at risk of coming down.

The cause of the collapse in under investigation.

"Nobody is allowed to enter the building due to the dangers of further potential collapse," fire officials said in a release Tuesday night.