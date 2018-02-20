Students at Calgary high school sent home early over frozen water lines

Woot, woot, frozen-pipe day.

Yes, students at one Calgary high school were sent home early Tuesday because of frozen water lines, and there being a limited supply of water and heat.

According to the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), students at Robert Thirsk High School were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. for the ‘well-being of students.’

The City of Calgary has workers on site trying to fix the problem, and it’s not known if school will be back on for Wednesday.