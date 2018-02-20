Students at Calgary high school sent home early over frozen water lines
It's unclear if students at Robert Thirsk High School will be back in class or not on Wednesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Woot, woot, frozen-pipe day.
Yes, students at one Calgary high school were sent home early Tuesday because of frozen water lines, and there being a limited supply of water and heat.
According to the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), students at Robert Thirsk High School were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. for the ‘well-being of students.’
The City of Calgary has workers on site trying to fix the problem, and it’s not known if school will be back on for Wednesday.
“We will inform parents as soon as we have more information,” a Twitter post from CBE reads. “We will communicate by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning to inform parents if the school will be open or closed.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit