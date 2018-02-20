News / Calgary

Students at Calgary high school sent home early over frozen water lines

It's unclear if students at Robert Thirsk High School will be back in class or not on Wednesday.

Woot, woot, frozen-pipe day.

Yes, students at one Calgary high school were sent home early Tuesday because of frozen water lines, and there being a limited supply of water and heat.

According to the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), students at Robert Thirsk High School were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. for the ‘well-being of students.’

The City of Calgary has workers on site trying to fix the problem, and it’s not known if school will be back on for Wednesday.

“We will inform parents as soon as we have more information,” a Twitter post from CBE reads. “We will communicate by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning to inform parents if the school will be open or closed.”

