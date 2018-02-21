Calgary police release image of possible mother after baby found dead in dumpster

Calgary police is asking for the public’s help identifying the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a dumpster just before Christmas Day by using DNA phenotyping to create a scientific approximation of what she could look like.

Police have also released a composite sketch of the dead baby.

On Sunday, Dec. 24 around 11:30 p.m., a baby was found dead in a dumpster in a parking lot behind a grocery store at the intersection of Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W.

With no leads in the case, Calgary Police Service said they sought the services of a DNA technology company in Virginia specializing in DNA phenotyping – which predicts physical appearance and ancestry.

“This is the first time that CPS investigators are using this technology,” a statement from Calgary Police Service reads.

“After a plea to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, numerous tips were received. These tips have all been investigated and each person of interest has been eliminated, leading to no further investigative avenues to explore at this time.”

Police say based on biological material at the scene, it’s now believed the mother is likely mixed race with fair skin, possibly Metis or Indigenous. Her hair is said to be dark brown or black, with hazel eyes that could appear green.

“Investigators want to make clear that the image that has been produced is not a definitive composite sketch,” the statement reads.

Police also now say autopsy results show that after birth the child was breathing on her own.

“Identifying the mother is seen as a necessary step to determine what led to the baby being placed in the dumpster and who is responsible for placing the baby there. This remains an undetermined death and, therefore, the mother is not being sought as a suspect,” the statement concludes.