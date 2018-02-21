News / Calgary

Just ask Alexa: Emergency room wait times now available through Amazon's personal assistant

Alberta Health Services says this specific personal assistant technology is the first of its kind to be provided by a Canadian healthcare organization.

In this May 17, 2017 file photo, an Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration.

Elaine Thompson / AP

In this May 17, 2017 file photo, an Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration.

Now, just ask Alexa.

Alberta Health Services has announced that Amazon’s Alexa – dubbed an intelligent personal assistant – is now available to find out the wait time at any emergency room hospital in Calgary and Edmonton, plus other locations in Alberta.

“Once the AHS Alexa Skill is installed on your mobile device and connected to your Amazon Echo product, you can say simple phrases such as, “Alexa, ask AHS for emergency department wait times,” or, “Alexa, ask AHS for latest news,” a statement reads, adding this is the first healthcare organization in Canada to offer this specific technology.

Alexa can give you hospital wait times across Edmonton and Calgary, along with Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

More details are available at ahs.ca/alexa.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...