Just ask Alexa: Emergency room wait times now available through Amazon's personal assistant

Now, just ask Alexa.

Alberta Health Services has announced that Amazon’s Alexa – dubbed an intelligent personal assistant – is now available to find out the wait time at any emergency room hospital in Calgary and Edmonton, plus other locations in Alberta.

“Once the AHS Alexa Skill is installed on your mobile device and connected to your Amazon Echo product, you can say simple phrases such as, “Alexa, ask AHS for emergency department wait times,” or, “Alexa, ask AHS for latest news,” a statement reads, adding this is the first healthcare organization in Canada to offer this specific technology.

Alexa can give you hospital wait times across Edmonton and Calgary, along with Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.