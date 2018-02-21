'No one would believe me:' Province hears from Sixties Scoop survivors in Calgary

Survivors of the Sixties Scoop and their families gathered in Calgary on Wednesday to share stories of separation and abuse from a ‘dark chapter’ of Alberta’s history.

It was the second-last of six engagement sessions with survivors across Alberta that the province will use to inform a ‘meaningful’ apology, to be delivered later this year by none-other than the premier herself.

The Sixties Scoop, in the words of the Alberta Government, was a period of time in Canada when an unknown number of Indigenous children from all over the country were taken from their parents, families and communities by child intervention services and placed with mostly non-Indigenous families.

These children were not just separated from their families, they lost their traditional languages, spirituality, and culture – many were also the victims of abuse.

“After the residential schools began to close their doors, there was something else that happened. And that’s the Sixties Scoop,” said Adam North Peigan, a survivor and president of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta (SSISA), which collaborated with the province to organize the engagement sessions.

He estimates there are 20,000 – 30,000 survivors of the scoop from Alberta.

“An apology is an acknowledgement of wrongdoing, of a travesty – something that should never have happened. An apology to the Sixties Scoop survivors is an admission by the Alberta government that it was a dark chapter in Alberta’s history,” North Peigan said.

Talks began in March 2017, and North Peigan said he expects to hear the final apology as early as this summer, or early fall.

On Wednesday, dozens of survivors told their stories in sharing circles at Mount Royal University – some were speaking publicly about the trauma for the first time.

“All last night I was throwing up, because I’m 52 years old and I’ve been holding this in for 44, 45 years,” said Bren Little Light, of the Siksika First Nation and indigenous advisor for the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

She was put in foster care at a very young age, and adopted when she was nine.

“I suffered a lot of physical and sexual abuse in the foster homes,” Little Light recalled. “I kept running to (my social worker) and telling him what was happening, and he would send me right back – from that experience, for many, many years I wouldn’t say anything, because no one would believe me – he didn’t, I wasn’t worthy … so why say anything?”

Now, she said she feels like the government is finally listening to survivors.

“It was important today for me to tell my story because it's been pushed down for so many years," she said. "I’m really happy that Rachel Notley is going to be doing an apology."

The sessions focus on four questions: the scoop's impact; what a meaningful apology looks like; what ‘I’m sorry’ means; and what desires or hopes participants have coming out of the apology.

There were also options for survivors to make a confidential, written submissions or express themselves through art.

North Peigan said the conversation is painful, but necessary.

“I’m very, very encouraged, and feeling very, very grateful for the survivors that have come out today to share their stories, because it takes a lot of strength to be able to come forward,” he said.