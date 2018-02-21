News / Calgary

Two people in hospital after head-on crash, one with life-threatening injuries

Calgary police were called to a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Two people are in a Calgary hospital including one person with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash.

Calgary Police Service says they were called to a two vehicle collision on Peigan Trail between 36 and 52nd streets around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one vehicle crossed the centre lane and hit another head on.

Paramedics rushed both drivers to hospital – one has injuries described as serious, the other life threatening.

Police didn’t know the gender of the two drivers, or have an update on their conditions when contacted Wednesday.

