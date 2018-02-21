Two people in hospital after head-on crash, one with life-threatening injuries
Calgary police were called to a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Two people are in a Calgary hospital including one person with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash.
Calgary Police Service says they were called to a two vehicle collision on Peigan Trail between 36 and 52nd streets around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say one vehicle crossed the centre lane and hit another head on.
Paramedics rushed both drivers to hospital – one has injuries described as serious, the other life threatening.
Police didn’t know the gender of the two drivers, or have an update on their conditions when contacted Wednesday.