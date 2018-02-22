Coyote sightings causing concern: 'I'm walking on playgrounds and school fields'

Melissa Sawyer is growing concerned with the coyotes she's seeing on trails around her neighbourhood.

Since the Tuscany resident has been making regular trips out to walk her new dog, she's seen them at least twice.

Once they crossed paths not far from Tuscany School.

"It was kind of slowly walking right by us," said Sawyer. "It was looking down and it casually glanced over at us."

Another day, she saw one while driving, and it was walking along a pathway towards St. Basil Elementary.

Sawyer said she'd like to see the city doing more to deter the animals from coming into communities.

"I'm walking on busy on streets," she said. "It's not like I'm walking into the ravine, I'm walking on playgrounds and school fields."

Lincoln Julie, integrated pest management lead for the city of Calgary, said while the city isn't doing anything directly to ward off coyotes, there are things citizens and homeowners can do.

"Start with cleaning your yard," said Julie. "Clean up the littler, clean up the dog feces, clean up fallen fruit. Don't give the coyote a reason to want to be there."

He said numbers are up as of late because it's mating season. Because coyotes will be looking for spaces to use as den, residents are also encouraged to block off openings under decks and porches.

If you do encounter a coyote, Julie said it's best to try to scare the animal.

"You need to let the animal know that it's not ok that they're there. Try yelling at them, swing brooms at them, bang pots – whatever you can do to get them off your property."

Julie said culls don't work because another animal is always ready to come in and take the place of the coyote that's removed.