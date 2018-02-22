Indigneous DJs pass on rhythm to youth at upcoming Calgary workshop

Some of Canada’s best Indigenous DJs, producers, and their allies are gathering in Calgary this weekend to talk about how they are redefining what it means to be an Indigenous musician today.

Rhythm of the People, a free panel discussion and workshops for Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth (up to age 29) alike, is being hosted by Calgary-based Indigenous Resilience in Music (IRIM) and Drum Beat Productions.

“Music has been a part of our identity (as Indigenous people) since time immemorial,” said Curtis Lefthand, IRIM co-founder.

“But it’s not just the drum – although that carries our beat forward, that’s not all we have to share.”

The panel discussion, led by Dene/Cree filmmaker and DJ Cheyanna Kootenhayoo – also known as DJ Kookum – will kick off the day of workshops.

The panel also features Cole the God, DJ Blackfoot Boy, and DJ Nic Nemesis.

“IRIM is going to be leading a workshop on traditional song and space, which goes into the Niitsitapi/Blackfoot perspective … and how we can relate to music as a part of our identity,” Lefthand said.

“The workshops led by the DJs will be them sharing their craft – how they’ve come to where they are, and how they’ve been working to be a part of that resurgence as Indigenous DJ’s within electronic music, but then also within the broader music community.”

Lefthand said they wanted to empower young Indigenous musicians, but also give any non-Indigenous attendees the opportunity to learn about being effective allies.

“Essentially, it’s about creating a space for Indigenous youth to see Indigenous artists and allies come together and share their craft,” he said.

The event is at the Arts Commons Engineered Air Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.