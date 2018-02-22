Kensington Mannor owner close to making decision on building

The owner of Kensington Manor is close to making a decision about what to do with the now-empty building.

Tenants were quickly evacuated from their apartments on Nov. 23, 2017 after engineers discovered structural problems.

The ownership group had brought in engineers to look at known problems with the balconies on the building when they discovered problems with the floor slabs.

Those engineers advised that the building needed to be shored up immediately and evacuated without delay.

Wayne Brown, coordinator of the safety response unit with the city of Calgary, said the city met with the building owner recently.

"He's doing research into what it's going to take to demolish and what it's going to take to remediate," said Brown.

The building has been shored up, according to Brown. He said the city's investigation into the state of the building is still ongoing, and the ownership group may still face legal penalties.

"We're not going to rule anything out," he said. "Any time we do an investigation there could be charges but I think its very, very early."

He said charges related to violations of the building code are unusual, because the code mainly deals with new buildings, although there is a public safety section.

Brown said the city and the ownership group are on the same page.