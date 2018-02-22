Kent Hehr has 'confidence' in outcome of investigation into alleged sexual remarks

Kent Hehr will not be addressing allegations of making inappropriate sexual remarks until due process has taken its course, the Calgary-Centre MLA said in a statement Wednesday.

Hehr resigned from the federal cabinet on Jan. 25 after the sport and disabilities minister was accused of the remarks during his time as an Alberta MLA a decade ago.

The allegation was first levelled against Hehr on social media by a former Alberta legislature employee.

On Twitter this week, Hehr said he has confidence in the outcome of an independent investigation into the matter previously announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“What is important is that we allow for and respect due process. I want this investigation to be effective, comprehensive and welcoming to those who need to be heard,” Hehr’s latest statement said.

“To help ensure the process is effective and fair I will not be speaking to the issue until it has concluded. While this unfolds, I will continue to work for the people of Calgary Centre.”

Hehr’s previous cabinet duties have been undertaken by Science Minister Kirsty Duncan, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Harassment of any kind is unacceptable and Canadians have a right to live and work in environments free from harassment," said Prime Minister Trudeau in a statement at the time.

"As a government we take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and we believe that it is important to support women who come forward with allegations and that is exactly what our government will do.”

In a previous statement, Hehr said he believes harassment is never acceptable and everyone deserves to have their voice heard.

"Throughout my career I have always tried to conduct myself with respect towards others and I understand the most important thing is how each individual feels," he said on Jan. 25.

"I have been informed that an investigation into these allegations has begun and I welcome and respect this process."