Police release photo of man wanted for string of bank robberies

Police have released the photo a man who they say is wanted for a rash of bank robberies in the city.

Calgary Police Service says the last of the four robberies took place on Dec. 1 around 12:30 p.m. at the CIBC in the 3000 block of Sunridge Boulevard Northeast.

“A man entered the bank and gave a staff member a note demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank,” a police statement reads.

Police also say the same person is wanted for three other bank robberies, all in the past year.

They are as follows:

• Scotiabank in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E., on May 18.

• Scotiabank in the 2200 block of 68 Street N.E., on March 24

• Scotiabank in the 5000 block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E. on Feb. 24, 2017.

No one was hurt in any of the four robberies.

The suspect is described as a black man, between five-foot-10 and six feet, slim build, brown eyes and black hair.