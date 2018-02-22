Police release photo of man wanted for string of bank robberies
Calgary Police Service says the four robberies happened within the past year.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have released the photo a man who they say is wanted for a rash of bank robberies in the city.
Calgary Police Service says the last of the four robberies took place on Dec. 1 around 12:30 p.m. at the CIBC in the 3000 block of Sunridge Boulevard Northeast.
“A man entered the bank and gave a staff member a note demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank,” a police statement reads.
Police also say the same person is wanted for three other bank robberies, all in the past year.
They are as follows:
• Scotiabank in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E., on May 18.
• Scotiabank in the 2200 block of 68 Street N.E., on March 24
• Scotiabank in the 5000 block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E. on Feb. 24, 2017.
No one was hurt in any of the four robberies.
The suspect is described as a black man, between five-foot-10 and six feet, slim build, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Officials release cause of Pubnico Head fire that killed four children
-
N.S. sanitation crew gives toddler obsessed with garbage trucks the best birthday ever
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge