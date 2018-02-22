News / Calgary

Review can't pinpoint why flight school plane lost control, crashed near Calgary

The scene of a plane crash is shown near Cochrane, Alta., in this February 2017 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it doesn't know what caused a plane operated by Mount Royal University's flight school to lose control and crash northwest of Calgary last year.The crash on Feb. 13 of last year killed pilot Jeffrey Bird and co-pilot Reynold Johnson, who were both instructors with the program. A TSB investigation released Thursday says for unknown reasons the aircraft entered a spin from a stall exercise about a half hour after it took off from the Calgary/Springbank Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says it doesn't know what caused a plane operated by Mount Royal University's flight school to lose control and crash northwest of Calgary.

The crash a year ago killed pilot Jeffrey Bird and co-pilot Reynold Johnson, who were both instructors with the program.

A safety board investigation report says that for unknown reasons the aircraft started spinning during an exercise about a half hour after it took off from the Calgary Springbank Airport.

Bird and Johnson managed to get the plane out of the spin, but by then there was not enough altitude to recover from the ensuing dive.

The board says Mount Royal took a number of safety actions after the crash, acquired different aircraft for multi-engine training and revised operating procedures.

It also clarified roles for when two instructors are on staff training flights together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

