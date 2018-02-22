Study suggests air quality in Calgary can worsen depending on season

In the summer months, air quality is poorest in northeast Calgary – but in the winter, air in the south part of the city is the most polluted.

The research from University of Calgary by Stefania Bertazzon and Rizwan Shahid with the Geography of Health and GIS Analysis research group at the O'Brien Institute for Public Health looked at the location of schools in Calgary in relation to air pollution and active transportation options.

“People do not realize how much air pollution varies throughout the city,” said Bertazzon, a geography professor at the university.

“(Shahid) had been doing a lot of work on child obesity and neighbourhood walkability, so we put our heads together.”

They examined seasonal air pollution in Calgary school neighbourhoods by geographical location, assigning these areas a walking, biking and transit score to categorize them as car dependent, somewhat walkable, or walkable.

Their team used readings from the city’s network of air monitoring stations, as well as data from the City of Calgary, to create their own air quality health index with readings for ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter – pollutants associated with traffic.

They found all school locations, typically in residential areas, are in areas with low to moderate pollution levels.

By contrast, almost half of the schools are in ‘low walkability locations,’ and transit options are low for 60 per cent.

Only ‘bikability’ is widespread, with 93 per cent of schools in locations that are easy to access on two wheels.

Shahid, an adjunct assistant professor for the department and a geographic information scientist at Alberta Health Services, said they were most surprised by the seasonal variations between north and south Calgary’s air quality.

“Generally, it is considered that the air pollution remains the same across the whole city, but it varies greatly in different areas,” Shahid said.

The higher values on the map would fall into the ‘moderate risk’ category on Environment Canada’s AQHI (Air Quality Health Index) scale.

But Shahid was quick to point out that Calgary’s overall air quality is still quite good overall.

“In fact, (our air quality is) better than some of the other major cities in Canada,” he said.

“It is only the local variation that is the problem. This is due to a number of reasons, and primarily due to the major transportation corridors that run through the city – Deerfoot Trail, Highway 1A, Crowchild Trail.”

Shahid said as long as people stick to designated walking and biking pathways, as well as avoid idling vehicles, they don’t need to be overly concerned.

“Traffic-related pollutants decline rapidly as you move away from the roads, so there is absolutely no need to panic here,” he said.

The researchers have shared their findings with the monitoring group Calgary Region Airshed Zone, and Alberta Health Services.