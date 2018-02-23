Calgary restaurant offers free* fried chicken to UK residents missing KFC

A Calgary restaurant is stepping up to help UK residents impacted by the current shortage of perfectly spiced, golden-fried chicken in their country – but there's a catch.

Brits who want some #chickenrelief will have to pay for their poultry to be delivered across the Atlantic ocean, but the Cluck N' Cleaver said Friday they are willing to send it to them.

Fast food chain KFC closed hundreds of UK restaurants this week after running into problems with its chicken supplier.

Cluck N' Cleaver co-owner Francine Gomes said the delivery charge would likely amount to the cost of a return flight from the UK to Alberta.

“We’re an irreverent brand, but we also really love fried chicken, so we wanted to do

something that was both cheeky and an acknowledgement that we feel the collective

pain of UK fried chicken fans unable to get their favorite dish,” Gomes said.