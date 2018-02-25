Alberta homeowner arrested after allegedly firing gun at trespassers
One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Okotoks RCMP are investigating a shooting at a rural residence after two individuals were found trespassing on the home owner’s property early Saturday morning.
According to an RCMP statement, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, RCMP were alerted to a complaint of shots fired at the residence. They arrived on scene immediately and learned that the property owner had discharged a firearm an indeterminate number of times after confronting two individuals rifling through his vehicles.
RCMP arrested the home owner and he remains in custody while the RCMP’s general investigation and forensic identification teams investigate.
The two suspects fled prior to RCMP arriving on site. One individual was later found and taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his arm. The second suspect has not yet been located. RCMP say there is no threat to the public at this time.
RCMP ask that private citizens refrain from confronting or chasing suspicious individuals, and request that they instead contact police services immediately, saying that the “simple act of reporting any suspicious activity or crime” can assist police with their intelligence-based crime reduction strategy.