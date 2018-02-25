Attempted Airdrie construction site heist has RCMP looking for info

A residential construction site in Airdrie was the focus of a break and enter last week, say Airdrie RCMP, and they’re looking for tips from the public to help track down the individuals involved.

RCMP say two male suspects were observed by video surveillance driving a white Dodge truck, identifiable by orange clearance lights, onto the Chinook Gate Close construction site on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at approximately 4:30 a.m. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.

The suspects were seen driving around the site, and the two men attempted to access trailers located there.

The security company monitoring the video feed notified RCMP, who responded immediately.

The suspects fled as RCMP arrived on site, with the truck driving southbound towards Calgary at high speeds.