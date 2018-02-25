Calgary high school's pipes froze despite million-dollar HVAC upgrade

A Calgary high school that was closed for a day last week due to frozen pipes had over a million dollars in repairs done to its heating system last summer.

Last Tuesday, classes at Robert Thirsk High School in the city’s northwest were cancelled when pipes in the building froze, due to a lack of heat.

However Metro News has learned the province spent just under $1.7 million to repair and upgrade the school’s heating and ventilation system in the summer of 2017, less than five years after the school opened.

One of four air handling units was replaced in the tower section of the school, an extra air-handling unit was added for the woodshop, and air conditioning capacity was increased.

A spokesperson for Alberta Infrastructure said the fact that work was needed so early in the building's lifecycle was a rare occurrence, and that they’re confident the upgrades will solve any issues.

The work was not done under warranty, which expired in the fall of 2013.

Area trustee and CBE chair Trina Hurdman said she would like to talk about the matter but she can’t.

“It’s a P3 (public-private partnership) school and we have confidentiality agreement with the province – only Alberta Infrastructure can speak to it,” she said.

Robert Thirsk High School is not the only CBE location suffering from the problem of frozen pipes.

There were 22 Calgary Board of Education (CBE) schools as well as an administration building that had frozen pipes over the Christmas holidays.