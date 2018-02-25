Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert

It’s too early to tell if there will be charges against an Okotoks man accused of shooting a man allegedly rummaging through his vehicle at a rural residence, but a civil liberties expert believes it may have been a case of excessive force.

RCMP officers were called to a rural Okotoks residence around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of gun fire and they ended up taking the property owner into custody after discovering he discharged his firearm several times while confronting two people rifling through his vehicle.

One person was found later and taken to hospital with minor injuries to his arm while police continue to search for the other man. No charges have been laid yet against the homeowner but RCMP Sgt. Shawn French says the case is under investigation.

“While we understand that firearms are an integral part of rural life, they must be stowed and secured properly in accordance with the firearms act and used in accordance with the criminal code,” Sgt. French explains. “Discharging your firearm could result in personal injury or result in charges if the firearm is discharged at a person.”

Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties director Sharon Polsky says that the Criminal Code overrules any civil liberties in this case if the homeowner is charged with excessive force in relation to the incident.

“In this case, it’s not that the fellow was trying to break into the person’s home or threaten them with violence as I understand it, so this might be considered excessive force,” Polsky says.

“Even if they’re on your property, touching your property, it’s my understanding that you’re not even allowed to fire a warning shot. This is property, it’s stuff — it’s not your home. It’s different if you feel threatened in your home, then you do have some right to protect yourself and your family.”

Tensions are running high with the debate on how far rural homeowners can go to protect their property, with the recent controversial acquittal of 56-year-old Saskatchewan resident Gerald Stanley, who was charged with 22-year-old Colten Boushie’s death in 2016. Stanley shot the 22-year-old First Nation’s man as he sat in the driver seat of a truck on Stanley’s property.

“Between the Saskatchewan incident and … a federal government that by all indications is anti gun, there’s going to be an awful lot of discussion that must happen to sort these matters out to ensure people have rights,” Polsky says.

As RCMP continue to investigate this weekend’s incident, Sgt. French is reminding residents to call police to report any suspicious activity rather taking things into their own hands.