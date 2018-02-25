Women's hockey league regroups after Calgary arena collapse

City officials are embarking on a city-wide inspection of 50 arenas starting Monday to identify structural issues on older facilities after last week’s roof collapse at the 46-year-old Fairview Arena.

In what's expected to take five days, the city is sending two teams of officials to visually inspect arenas across the city to determine if there are structural problems, starting with the older, higher rick facilities.

Meanwhile, the show must go on for the hockey association most affected by Fairview’s collapse, and Southern Alberta Women’s Hockey Association (SAWHA) league members have now rescheduled almost all of the 60 plus games affected as well as future playoff games.

“This event will not break SAWHA, but merely set us back,” says SAWHA board vice-president Alyshia Pretulac, adding that the volunteer board has been working diligently over the past week to secure ice times throughout the city for the 53 teams affected.

“We are an organization made up of strong, motivated women, who believe in the development of amateur female hockey in Calgary and surrounding area. We have received tremendous support from other arenas throughout the city who are sympathetic to our situation and have offered what available ice they do have.”

While city officials haven’t determined what caused the roof to collapse, it is expected that the facility will at least be partially demolished, potentially leaving the league without a home rink. Pretulac says SAWHA is open to many possibilities for what happens next, including a potential partnership with other organizations.

“The league is devastated by the collapse of the Fairview arena roof as we considered this place home and we have put significant resources into making the arena a place where community can come together to enjoy exercise, develop their on-ice skills and make lasting memories,” she says, adding there is currently a Go Fund Me campaign to achieve a successful future.

“We will focus our efforts over the next few months to determining a strategy for our organization and member base including fundraising efforts. SAWHA has been around since 1977 and will continue for many generations to come.”