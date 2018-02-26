Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush

One day, Ryan Safford got up and the room was spinning.

But instead of returning to normal after a few minutes, it continued to spin – for months.

In 2013, Safford was in his last year of a criminal justice degree at Mount Royal University and interning as a probation officer when his episodes of vertigo, which first began a year earlier, took a turn for the worse.

“Right in the middle of my internship, the symptoms started to be so bad I had to leave,” the now-28 year old from Calgary told Metro.

Severe pain had also developed in his jaw and neck, so he sought help from a specialist, who told him he had nerve damage. Another specialist later noticed a fracture on one side of his jaw.

“My lower jaw was completely shifted – basically to the other side of my face – and that’s where I think all the nerve damage came from,” Safford explained, adding he suspects the fracture was sustained when he was 18 and took a blow to the face while trying to break up a fight at a bar.

“(The fracture) wasn’t caught initially, and my jaw healed out of place…and then because it was like that for so long, it impacted all the nerves and the muscles,” he said.

The doctors didn’t offer much hope for Safford, who just wanted to get back to his life and finish his degree. The nerves would regenerate on their own, they said, or they might not.

But long before the pain and vertigo took over his life, Safford was an active guy who liked his job, playing sports, and going to the gym. As time went on, he watched as his condition slowly took away his ability to do any of that.

“I had to rediscover things about myself, and find things that I like that I’ve maybe never done before,” he explained. “Things I can handle, with my symptoms.”

In May, he picked up a paintbrush (and admittedly watched more than a few hours of how-to videos on YouTube) to make some homemade Mother's Day gifts.

“I found an old painting set in my room, I don’t even know how old it was, and ended up doing three or four paintings for each of the moms in my family and extended family,” Safford explained.

“I hadn’t really painted since middle school, but I wanted to give something homemade to all the mothers in my family – because of how much they’ve helped me throughout this whole ordeal,” he said.

He posted photos of the watercolour paintings on his Instagram account and the rest, as they say, is history. Friends, then strangers, started asking for their own pieces.

“That's one of the good thing about doing all this painting – it’s a side of myself that I maybe never would have discovered if this all hadn’t happened,” Safford said.

Safford said he has several orders on-the-go at any given time, and his paintings are increasingly gaining attention online.

He’s also recently expanded his medium to acrylic paint, and is working on larger canvasses.

“It started off with little ones, like an 8x10 for $60, but I started to get more and more orders – and realized this could be a good means to help myself out financially," Safford said, and explained that most of his medical needs fall under the ‘dentistry’ category of health care – and in Canada, oral health care is not included in the Canada Health Act.

He estimates his family has spent $30,000 – $40,000 in the five years he’s been seeking treatment, including surgeries and specialist visits in the U.S.

“A lot of my orders now, the people don’t even live in Calgary they’ve just seen my (Instagram) account – there’s a lot that I’ve shipped out to B.C. and Saskatchewan, so it’s really expanded, which I'm thankful for," he said.

Safford’s paintings are all commissioned through his Instagram and he said the price varies, depending on the size.

Sharing his artwork on social media has also put him in touch with a community of people around the world who understand his pain – another positive, according to Safford.

“I think for a lot of people, it’s hard to find somebody who’s either gone through similar things or who can relate,” he said.